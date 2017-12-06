Colts' Donte Moncrief: Not practicing Wednesday

Moncrief isn't participating in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Moncrief was spotted wearing a walking boot earlier in the week, but the Colts aren't ruling him out for Sunday's game in Buffalo. He drew a season-high eight targets in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jaguars, managing five catches for only 37 yards. Moncrief has been reasonably efficient with a 57.8-percent catch rate and 8.7 yards per target this season, but he's a distant third to T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle when it comes to garnering quarterback Jacoby Brissett's attention. Even Chester Rogers has been more involved than Moncrief of late, catching 13 of 16 targets for 173 yards and a score over the past three games.