Colts' Donte Moncrief: Not practicing Wednesday
Moncrief isn't participating in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Moncrief was spotted wearing a walking boot earlier in the week, but the Colts aren't ruling him out for Sunday's game in Buffalo. He drew a season-high eight targets in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jaguars, managing five catches for only 37 yards. Moncrief has been reasonably efficient with a 57.8-percent catch rate and 8.7 yards per target this season, but he's a distant third to T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle when it comes to garnering quarterback Jacoby Brissett's attention. Even Chester Rogers has been more involved than Moncrief of late, catching 13 of 16 targets for 173 yards and a score over the past three games.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Five catches in Week 13•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Active against Jaguars•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Added to Week 13 injury report•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Has just one reception in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Hauls in 60-yard touchdown in defeat•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.