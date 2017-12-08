Colts' Donte Moncrief: Not spotted at Friday's practice

Moncrief (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.

Moncrief had his most active game in weeks in the Colts' Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, but he has not practiced at all since, so it does not appear he will get a chance to back up that performance. Moncrief's official status for Week 14 will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.