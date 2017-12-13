Colts' Donte Moncrief: Officially out Thursday night
Moncrief (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
As head coach Chuck Pagano hinted earlier this week, Moncrief will miss his second straight contest with the ankle injury, with the Colts' quick turnaround between games not offering the wideout enough time to heal up. Pagano expressed optimism that Moncrief might be able to play Week 16 against the Ravens, but with only two outings of more than 60 receiving yards on his 2017 ledger, the fourth-year player doesn't make for an especially enticing option during the fantasy playoffs.
