Colts' Donte Moncrief: Paces Colts receivers in Week 6
Moncrief caught five of seven targets for 67 yards in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans.
Moncrief posted season highs in catches and yards on a night when top wideout T.Y. Hilton was restricted to one reception for 19 yards. While that provided a small boost to Moncrief's stock, Jacksonville's dynamic starting cornerback duo of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey awaits this Sunday.
