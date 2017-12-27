Colts' Donte Moncrief: Puts in limited session
Moncrief (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Moncrief has been sidelined for the Colts' last three games with the ankle issue, but his presence on the field for the team's first practice of the week offers optimism that he'll suit up in the regular-season finale against the Texans. Though Moncrief would step back into a starting role if healthy, he's struggled to produce for fantasy owners all season, and that's unlikely to change in Week 17. Moncrief has just two touchdowns in 12 games and has season highs of five receptions and 67 receiving yards.
