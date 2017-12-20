Colts' Donte Moncrief: Remains sidelined

Moncrief (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Moncrief has another chance to practice in advance of Saturday's game against the Ravens, but if he's unable to do so Thursday, he would be trending toward his third consecutive missed game. The 24-year-old has been limited to 26 catches for 391 yards and two TDs in 12 games to date, numbers that won't help his chances of landing a lucrative deal once he's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. In the short term, Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken are candidates to see added snaps, while working behind Indy's top wideout, T.Y. Hilton.