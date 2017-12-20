Colts' Donte Moncrief: Remains sidelined
Moncrief (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Moncrief has another chance to practice in advance of Saturday's game against the Ravens, but if he's unable to do so Thursday, he would be trending toward his third consecutive missed game. The 24-year-old has been limited to 26 catches for 391 yards and two TDs in 12 games to date, numbers that won't help his chances of landing a lucrative deal once he's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. In the short term, Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken are candidates to see added snaps, while working behind Indy's top wideout, T.Y. Hilton.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Officially out Thursday night•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Expected back Week 16•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: No practice Monday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Inactive against Buffalo•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Won't suit up Sunday vs. Bills•
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...