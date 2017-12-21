Colts' Donte Moncrief: Ruled out this week
Moncrief (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Ravens, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Though Moncrief is now slated to miss his third straight game, coach Chuck Pagano noted Thursday that the wideout should return to practice next week, which would give him a chance to suit up for the Colts' season finale against the Texans. In Moncrief's absence this weekend, Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken are in line to see added snaps while working behind T.Y. Hilton, whose 90 targets (in 14 games) are tops among the team's wideouts.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...