Colts' Donte Moncrief: Ruled out this week

Moncrief (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Ravens, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Though Moncrief is now slated to miss his third straight game, coach Chuck Pagano noted Thursday that the wideout should return to practice next week, which would give him a chance to suit up for the Colts' season finale against the Texans. In Moncrief's absence this weekend, Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken are in line to see added snaps while working behind T.Y. Hilton, whose 90 targets (in 14 games) are tops among the team's wideouts.