Colts' Donte Moncrief: Scores against Seattle

Moncrief snagged all three passes that came his way for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-18 loss to Seattle.

Moncrief did most of his damage just before halftime, skying for a 50-50 ball for a 18-yard touchdown. It was Moncrief's first score of the season after averaging one every 0.64 games over the past two seasons. It hasn't been as if he's making up for it yardage wise, having yet to top three catches or 50 yards this season. Help appears to be on the way with Andrew Luck starting to practice. It'll be hard to rely on Moncrief until number 12 is back on the field.