Colts' Donte Moncrief: Sidelined again Saturday

Moncrief (shoulder) didn't play Saturday in Dallas, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Plagued by a mild AC joint sprain in his shoulder, Moncrief hasn't progressed beyond a limited practice since Aug. 4, hence the reason for his lack of game action to date in the preseason. The Colts may just be exercising caution with one of their key wideouts, but the fact he's been unable to brush off shoulder issues for most of the past year is beginning to be cause for concern. In the end, an appearance in an upcoming exhibition would silence such thoughts.