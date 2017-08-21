Colts' Donte Moncrief: Sidelined again Saturday
Moncrief (shoulder) didn't play Saturday in Dallas, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Plagued by a mild AC joint sprain in his shoulder, Moncrief hasn't progressed beyond a limited practice since Aug. 4, hence the reason for his lack of game action to date in the preseason. The Colts may just be exercising caution with one of their key wideouts, but the fact he's been unable to brush off shoulder issues for most of the past year is beginning to be cause for concern. In the end, an appearance in an upcoming exhibition would silence such thoughts.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still limited•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still not ready Tuesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Aiming to return Tuesday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Suffers mild shoulder sprain•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Hopes to stay healthy in slimmer frame•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...