Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still limited
Moncrief (shoulder) remains limited at practice, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Though he returned to practice last Wednesday after missing only four sessions, Moncrief apparently still hasn't worked his way back to full participation. The AC joint sprain he's dealing with is in the same shoulder he fractured last season, but it doesn't seem to be anything more than a coincidence. Moncrief is still locked in as the No. 2 receiver and figures to see action at some point this preseason, possibly as soon as Saturday against Dallas.
