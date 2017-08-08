Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still not ready Tuesday
Moncrief (shoulder) will miss a fourth consecutive practice Tuesday, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that he hoped Moncrief would be ready Tuesday, suggesting the wideout's sprain isn't serious, even though it's to the same shoulder he fractured last season. His continued absence puts his status for Sunday's preseason opener against the Lions in doubt, but it still seems Moncrief should be available long before Week 1. The larger concern is Andrew Luck's continued absence while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
