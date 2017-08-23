Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still not taking contact
Moncrief was still wearing a non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Dealing with an AC sprain in the same shoulder he fractured last season, Moncrief likely will sit out a third straight preseason game when the Colts face the Steelers on Saturday. The fourth-year wideout does seem to at least be on track for Week 1, as he's been practicing in a limited capacity for the past two weeks. Of course, Moncrief's value largely hinges on the availability of Andrew Luck (shoulder), who increasingly seems to be in danger of missing the first week or two of the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...