Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still not taking contact

Moncrief was still wearing a non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Dealing with an AC sprain in the same shoulder he fractured last season, Moncrief likely will sit out a third straight preseason game when the Colts face the Steelers on Saturday. The fourth-year wideout does seem to at least be on track for Week 1, as he's been practicing in a limited capacity for the past two weeks. Of course, Moncrief's value largely hinges on the availability of Andrew Luck (shoulder), who increasingly seems to be in danger of missing the first week or two of the regular season.