Colts' Donte Moncrief: Suffers mild shoulder sprain
Moncrief missed Friday's practice with a mild sprain in the AC joint of his shoulder and is considered day-to-day, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.
Bowen believes Moncrief injured the same shoulder he fractured early last season and hurt again in Week 16. While the history makes this latest issue somewhat more concerning, the Colts apparently aren't expecting a significant absence. Moncrief is locked in as the team's No. 2 wideout heading into a contract season, but he has a ton to prove after struggling to contribute outside of the red zone the past two seasons. He slimmed down from 223 pounds to 214 in the offseason, hoping to add a bit of quickness and reduce the likelihood of injuries.
