Colts' Donte Moncrief: Two receptions against Cleveland

Moncrief turned three targets into two catches for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Browns.

Moncrief finished third on the team in targets to fellow wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (nine) and tight end Jack Doyle (five). His two teammates have been able to maintain fantasy relevance with quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) sidelined, while Moncrief has largely faded into obscurity with just five receptions through three games. Luck isn't expected to return until Week 6, so it's probably better to look elsewhere for the next couple of weeks.