Colts' Donte Moncrief: Two receptions in Sunday's loss

Moncrief had two receptions for 30 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Moncrief played more snaps (52) than Kamar Aiken (43) for the first time in weeks as his prospects have improved slightly after some struggles early in the season. However, any receiver in Indy's offense is likely to underwhelm unless Andrew Luck is able to return this season.

