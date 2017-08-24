Colts' Donte Moncrief: Unlikely to play Saturday

Moncrief (shoulder) is wearing a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, making him unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Despite returning to practice on a limited basis more than two weeks ago, Moncrief still hasn't progressed to the point of taking contact. The Colts presumably want him to have at least one full practice before he plays in a game, with Thursday representing his last chance to take that step prior to Saturday's exhibition. While starters typically don't play in the preseason finale, Indy might make an exception for Moncrief if he's ready, considering he's yet to make an appearance during the exhibition slate. He's dealing with a mild AC joint sprain in the same shoulder in which he suffered a fractured scapula last season. The two injuries don't seem related, but his slow recovery does raise some questions.