Play

Colts' Donte Moncrief: Wearing non-contact jersey

Moncrief (shoulder) is wearing a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Moncrief's lingering shoulder problem has restricted his availability this month, but he's at least practicing in some capacity Monday. After missing a significant chunk of last season due to a similar problem, Moncrief's shoulder is something fantasy owners should consider when gauging his stock.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories