Colts' Donte Moncrief: Won't suit up in Buffalo
Moncrief (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Moncrief will miss a game for the first time this season. His absence leaves extra snaps and a few more targets for Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken.
