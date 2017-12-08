Colts' Donte Moncrief: Won't suit up in Buffalo

Moncrief (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Moncrief will miss a game for the first time this season. His absence leaves extra snaps and a few more targets for Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop