Inman had six receptions for 52 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win at Oakland.

Inman started at wide receiver for a second consecutive week, but this time he was a big factor as he likely learned the play book more in his second week with the team. He played 48 of the offense's 78 snaps. He didn't have a target last week despite starting and playing 42 snaps. He could get less playing time if Ryan Grant is able to return from an ankle injury after the team's bye this week, but his performance shows he may keep a significant role in the offense.