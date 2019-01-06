Inman caught all four targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-7 playoff win over the Texans.

Inman did all his damage in the first half as he caught one pass for four yards after halftime with the Colts leading 21-0 until the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old was questionable with shoulder and finger issues but didn't appear hampered during the game. Inman now has a touchdown catch in three straight games and has another solid matchup against a poor Chiefs defense next week in the divisional round.