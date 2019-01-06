Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Catches TD in win
Inman caught all four targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-7 playoff win over the Texans.
Inman did all his damage in the first half as he caught one pass for four yards after halftime with the Colts leading 21-0 until the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old was questionable with shoulder and finger issues but didn't appear hampered during the game. Inman now has a touchdown catch in three straight games and has another solid matchup against a poor Chiefs defense next week in the divisional round.
More News
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Playing in wild-card round•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Questionable for wild card•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as limited•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Suits up in Week 17•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...