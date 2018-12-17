Inman failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-0 win against Dallas.

Inman played 36 of 72 offensive snaps but the Colts were content to bleed the clock in the second half with 30 rushing attempts. The 29-year-old's snap count finished fourth among Colts' wide receivers, as Zach Pascal led the group despite being targeted only twice. The game flow makes it difficult to glean too much from Sunday's outing, but T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron remain the only truly reliable options among the team's pass catchers.

