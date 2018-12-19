Inman (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Inman returned from a one-game absence for Sunday's 23-0 win over Dallas, finishing without a catch on one target while playing 36 of 72 snaps on offense. He may have suffered a setback with his shoulder injury, but it's also possible the Colts are just being cautious. Whatever the case, Zach Pascal seems to be pushing ahead of Inman in terms of relevance in the Indianapolis passing game as the team prepares for a Week 16 home contest against the Giants.

