Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Finishes season strong
Inman recorded 304 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions in nine games in 2018.
Inman joined the Colts midway through the 2018 season and ended the year as the team's No. 2 wide receiver. He scored a touchdown in the final-two regular season games and recorded over 50 receiving yards in each of Indianapolis' playoff games. The 29-year-old receiver has had two relatively down years after a breakout 810 yard, four touchdown campaign for the Chargers in 2016. He'll become and undrafted free agent this offseason and could secure a role as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver with a club in 2019, which would make him a potential fantasy option in later rounds next year.
