Inman had four receptions for 41 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Inman came off the bench after starting the past two games with Ryan Grant out. Inman played just 18 of the offense's 55 snaps after he played 42 and 58 snaps the previous two games, so he'll see less playing time with Grant back. However, he was still a significant part of the offense as he was tied for second on the team in targets.