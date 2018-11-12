Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Four receptions in Sunday's win
Inman had four receptions for 41 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Inman came off the bench after starting the past two games with Ryan Grant out. Inman played just 18 of the offense's 55 snaps after he played 42 and 58 snaps the previous two games, so he'll see less playing time with Grant back. However, he was still a significant part of the offense as he was tied for second on the team in targets.
More News
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Big part of offense in second start•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Practices in full•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Nursing neck injury•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: No targets despite start at WR•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Gets start at WR•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Signs with Indianapolis•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...