Inman caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Inman's output included a long catch of 22 yards, showing his familiarity with the Colts' offense after rejoining the team earlier in the week. Although he's just a depth option, Indy's rotating cast of receivers at least opens opportunities for those who remain healthy, potentially allowing Inman to carve out a little late-season value.