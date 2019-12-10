Play

Inman signed with the Colts on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis attrition at wide receiver led to the team re-signing Inman, who spent last season with the team. Inman worked out for the team ahead of Week 14 and should be able to get on the field for his new team rather quickly given his familiarity with the system. Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson project to be the top receivers in Week 15 if T.Y. Hilton (calf) remains out, but it would not be surprising if Inman were able to carve out a role.

