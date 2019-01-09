Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Limited at practice Wednesday
Inman (shoulder/finger) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
We'll have to see if Inman ends up with an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game versus the Chiefs, but we expect he'll end up suiting up for the 4:35 ET contest. Over his last three games, Inman has provided the Colts with a solid option pass-catching behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton, having racked up 13 catches on 15 targets for 176 yards and three TDs in that span.
More News
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Sits out walkthrough Tuesday•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Catches TD in win•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Playing in wild-card round•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Questionable for wild card•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...