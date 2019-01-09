Inman (shoulder/finger) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

We'll have to see if Inman ends up with an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game versus the Chiefs, but we expect he'll end up suiting up for the 4:35 ET contest. Over his last three games, Inman has provided the Colts with a solid option pass-catching behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton, having racked up 13 catches on 15 targets for 176 yards and three TDs in that span.

