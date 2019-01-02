Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Inman (shoulder/finger) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Inman had no problem playing through his shoulder injury the past three weeks, and the addition of a finger injury isn't likely to threaten his availability for Saturday's playoff game in Houston. He caught five of six targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in a Week 17 win over the Titans, finishing second among Indianapolis wide receivers with a 62 percent snap share. Chester Rogers (56 percent) and Zach Pascal (54 percent) weren't far behind, while Ryan Grant suffered a toe injury that leaves his status in question for the playoffs.
