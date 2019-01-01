Inman (shoulder/finger) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Inman played through the same shoulder injury the past three weeks, including back-to-back games with a touchdown to close out the regular season. He emerged as the No. 3 option in the Indianapolis passing game during the second half of the campaign, though it's admittedly a distant third behind T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Eric Ebron.

