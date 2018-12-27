Inman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The activity amounts to a step forward for Inman, who was withheld from Wednesday's session entirely. Even if he fails to upgrade to full participation for the final practice of the week Friday, Inman seems like a good bet to suit up Sunday against the Titans with a postseason berth at stake. He's played through the shoulder issue the past two weeks, totaling four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown on six targets over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories