Inman (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Inman handled his usual workload in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville, catching two of six targets for 14 yards on a 71 percent snap share. He landed between four and seven targets in each of the past five games, maxing out at six catches for 52 yards during that stretch. An absence for Week 14 against Houston would free up snaps for some combination of Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers (groin).

