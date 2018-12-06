Inman (shoulder) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Inman didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday either, clouding his status as the Week 14 tilt with the Texans approaches. The release of the Colts' final injury report of the week Friday should provide official word on how Inman's status is trending for Sunday, but he won't make for an especially enticing fantasy option even if his availability isn't in any peril. Inman has drawn consistent volume over the last five games with between four and seven targets in each contest, but he's reached the end zone just once in that span and has topped out at six receptions for 52 yards.

