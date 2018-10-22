Colts' Dontrelle Inman: No targets despite start at WR
Inman started at wide receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton, but did not have a reception or target in Sunday's win over Buffalo.
Inman was a surprise starter after signing just a few days earlier, but the veteran got the nod after injuries to Marcus Johnson and Ryan Grant. Inman played on 42 of the offense's 66 snaps, while Chester Rogers played on 36 snaps. He likely replaced Zach Pascal as the No 4 receiver, but may not be much of a factor in the offense despite getting the nominal start with T.Y. Hilton back from injury and Ryan Grant potentially returning this week from an ankle injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...