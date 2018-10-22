Inman started at wide receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton, but did not have a reception or target in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

Inman was a surprise starter after signing just a few days earlier, but the veteran got the nod after injuries to Marcus Johnson and Ryan Grant. Inman played on 42 of the offense's 66 snaps, while Chester Rogers played on 36 snaps. He likely replaced Zach Pascal as the No 4 receiver, but may not be much of a factor in the offense despite getting the nominal start with T.Y. Hilton back from injury and Ryan Grant potentially returning this week from an ankle injury.