Inman (shoulder) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's looking like Inman will sit out practice for the third day in a row, which certainly isn't a good sign in regards to his Week 14 availability. The Colts will reveal his official status for Sunday's matchup when the Texans when they release their final injury report later Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories