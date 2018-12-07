Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Not spotted Friday
Inman (shoulder) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.
It's looking like Inman will sit out practice for the third day in a row, which certainly is not a good sign in regards to his Week 14 availability. The Colts will reveal his official status for Sunday's matchup when the Texans with the when their final injury report of the week is released.
More News
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Missing from practice•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Nursing shoulder issue•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Role on offense growing•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Scores first touchdown as Colt•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Four receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Big part of offense in second start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...