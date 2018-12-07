Inman (shoulder) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.

It's looking like Inman will sit out practice for the third day in a row, which certainly is not a good sign in regards to his Week 14 availability. The Colts will reveal his official status for Sunday's matchup when the Texans with the when their final injury report of the week is released.

