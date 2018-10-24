Inman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury.

Inman appears to have suffered a neck injury of undisclosed severity during Indianapolis' win over the Bills in Week 7. The veteran did not receive a single target last Sunday despite starting opposite T.Y. Hilton, so Inman remains off the fantasy radar this week even if he's able to get healthy. It remains to be seen whether Inman will suit up against the Raiders in Week 8.

