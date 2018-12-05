Inman didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Inman handled his usual workload in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville, catching two of six targets for 14 yards while playing 71 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps. He's landed between four and seven targets in each of the past five games, maxing out at six catches for 52 yards during that stretch. An absence this weekend against Houston would free up snaps for some combination of Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers (groin).

