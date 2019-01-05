Inman (shoulder) is active for Saturday's wild-card game at Houston, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Inman has been tending to a shoulder injury since early December, which forced inactive status in the Colts' second regular-season matchup with the Texans on Dec. 9. He proceeded to earn at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in the ensuing three games, totaling nine catches (on 12 targets) for 123 yards and two touchdowns during that span. In a banged-up receiving corps -- T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) and Zach Pascal (knee) are active, while Ryan Grant (toe) is not -- Inman is a candidate to profit versus the Texans' 28th-ranked pass defense (260.4 yards per game).