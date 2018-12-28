Inman (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Inman graduated to a full practice session Friday, so we'd expect him to be a go Sunday. In Week 16's win over the Giants, Inman caught four of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. With Zach Pascal iffy for Week 17 action after missing practice Friday, Inman figures to see his share of looks against Tennessee this weekend, but his upside in that context remains modest, with T.Y. Hilton (ankle, questionable) and Chester Rogers also in Indy's wideout mix.