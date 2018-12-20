Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Puts in limited practice
Inman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Inman returned from a one-game absence due to the same shoulder issue to play half of the Colts' offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys. It's unclear if he aggravated his shoulder in the contest or if his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related, but more clarity on his status for the Week 16 matchup with the Giants should come following the release of Friday's injury report. If available this weekend, Inman is far from a safe bet to deliver a useful fantasy line after having maxed out at six receptions for 52 yards over his seven appearances this season.
