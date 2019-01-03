Inman (shoulder/finger) landed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans after another limited practice session Thursday.

Barring a setback of some kind, it would be a surprise if Inman is unable to suit up given the magnitude of the game on tap. He emerged as a primary target for quarterback Andrew Luck down the stretch, hauling in nine passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in the final two regular-season tilts. Inman should be a big part of the game plan against Saturday, especially if T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is still less than 100 percent as Hilton's lack of participation in practice this week suggests.

More News
Our Latest Stories