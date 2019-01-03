Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Questionable for wild card
Inman (shoulder/finger) landed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans after another limited practice session Thursday.
Barring a setback of some kind, it would be a surprise if Inman is unable to suit up given the magnitude of the game on tap. He emerged as a primary target for quarterback Andrew Luck down the stretch, hauling in nine passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in the final two regular-season tilts. Inman should be a big part of the game plan against Saturday, especially if T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is still less than 100 percent as Hilton's lack of participation in practice this week suggests.
More News
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as limited•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Suits up in Week 17•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as questionable•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Manages limited practice•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Skips practice with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...