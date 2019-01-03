Inman (shoulder/finger) landed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans after another limited practice session Thursday.

Barring a setback of some kind, it would be a surprise if Inman is unable to suit up given the magnitude of the game on tap. He emerged as a primary target for quarterback Andrew Luck down the stretch, hauling in nine passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in the final two regular-season tilts. Inman should be a big part of the game plan against Saturday, especially if T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is still less than 100 percent as Hilton's lack of participation in practice this week suggests.