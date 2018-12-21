Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Ready to go Sunday
Inman (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.
After participating in two practices this week, Inman looks to be in a better place on the health front after sitting out Week 14 in Houston and playing only half of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 15 against the Cowboys. Even if he handles an expanded workload Sunday, Inman doesn't project as a high-percentage fantasy play, especially if top wideout T.Y. Hilton (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is cleared to suit up. Over his seven appearances with Indianapolis, Inman has found paydirt just once and is averaging only four targets and 25.8 receiving yards per outing.
