Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Ready to return
Inman (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Inman should be back in the lineup for Week 15 against the Cowboys, but he may lose some of his snaps after Zach Pascal caught five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over Houston. Per usual, T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Eric Ebron are the only Indianapolis pass catchers with reliable volume, though the outlook could change if Hilton's injury turns out to be a real concern.
