Inman had three receptions for 40 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over Miami.

Inman's role in the offense continues to expand, as he played the second-most snaps (46) among the team's wide receivers in Week 12. Though his fantasy ceiling isn't especially high while working behind clear No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton, Inman has carved out modest utility of late with 17 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown over his last four games.