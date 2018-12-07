Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Ruled out to face Houston
Inman (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Houston, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
With T.Y. Hilton likely to be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury of his own, the Colts may need some help from the likes of Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers (groin) in Week 14. The 29-year-old Inman has emerged as the team's most reliable wideout option behind Hilton, averaging 3.8 catches for 36.2 yards the past five games.
