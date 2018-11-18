Inman caught four of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Titans.

Inman skied in the back of the end zone for a seven-yard score late in the third quarter, holding on after a vicious hit from Titans corner Malcolm Butler. Inman, who was solid during his time with the Chargers, has looked good since signing with Indianapolis last month, with 14 catches on 17 targets in his past three games -- primarily as a possession target. He brings some size to that receiving corps. Next Sunday bring a Miami defense ranked in the middle of the league with 250 passing yards per game.