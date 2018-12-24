Inman caught four of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants.

Inman caught a two-yard pass for a score to bring the Colts within three midway through the third quarter. The game marked his second-highest yardage total of the season and his first touchdown since Week 11. The 29-year-old is not a reliable option Week 17 at Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories