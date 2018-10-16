Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Signed by Colts
Inman has signed a contract with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Colts are thin at wide receiver with T.Y. Hilton missing the past two games with a hamstring injury, Marcus Johnson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and Ryan Grant hurting his ankle. It's possible Inman could be Indy's No. 3 receiver this week against Buffalo.
