Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Signs with Indianapolis
Inman has signed a contract with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Colts are thin at wide receiver with T.Y. Hilton missing the past two games with a hamstring injury, Marcus Johnson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and Ryan Grant hurting his ankle. It's possible Inman could be Indy's No. 3 receiver this week against Buffalo.
