Inman missed Tuesday's walk-through due to shoulder and finger injuries.

Since he officially was listed with a shoulder issue on Dec. 5, Inman sat out the Colts' Week 14 matchup with the Texans but has suited up for the ensuing four contests. During that four-game run, he reached the end zone three times among 13 catches (on 16 targets) for 176 yards. Assuming he ditches the designation by Saturday's 4:35 PM ET kickoff in Kansas City, Inman will be looking to exploit a Chiefs defense that gave up 1.3 TDs per game to wideouts over the final six contests of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories